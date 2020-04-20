In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture.

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

IBM

John Deere

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

ec2ce

Descartes Labs

Sky Squirrel Technologies

Mavrx

aWhere

Gamaya

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera

Cainthus

Spensa Technologies

Resson

FarmBot

Connecterra

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Trace Genomics

Vine Rangers

Market Segment by Product Type

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Market Segment by Application

Precision Farming

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

