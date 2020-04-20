In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This study researches the market size of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient in United States, European Union and China, presents the Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

The science of soil-less farming and gardening is called hydroponics. It involves growing healthy vegetables and plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution.

The adverse climatic conditions for traditional farming is estimated to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The US and other developing nations face the major changes including the changing climate and weather, mass drought, and minimal green space in urban areas. This led to the introduction of hydroponic food production systems which can recycle water and nutrients, which reduces the dependence on resources needed to grow vegetables and fruits. It offers better productivity and higher yield and hydroponics is likely become a vital food source for over-populated urban regions. This will drive the growth of the hydroponics market in turn, increasing the demand for hydroponic growth medium and nutrients during the forecast period.

In 2018, the market size of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

Advanced Nutrients

Bertels B.V

General Hydroponics

HydroGarden Wholesale Supplies

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Solid Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrients

Liquid Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrients

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

