Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydroponics Technologies Market Research Report 2018-2025

The global hydroponics technologies market consists of technologies used for growing plants without the use of soil. Environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems are various types of technologies that have been considered in this report.

The need for reduction in soil and water pollution is one of the major factors driving the global hydroponics technologies market. In land farming, the chemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides are used to increase the yield rates substantially. This causes soil and water pollution. The chemicals such as pesticides accumulate in soil and alter microbial processes, increasing the plants’ uptake of chemicals. This leads to higher toxicity in plants, which can affect soil organisms, animals, and humans that consume such plants.

EMEA accounted for the majority of shares in the hydroponics systems market during 2017. The growth of this market in EMEA is due to limited land farmers who use more than 50% of the land area which increases the preference for hydroponic technologies.

Market Segment by Product Type

Environment and Climate Control Systems

Grow Lights

Farm Management Systems

Material Handling Systems

Market Segment by Application

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Liquid Hydroponic System

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

