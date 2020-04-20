In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) IPM Pheromones Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) IPM Pheromones Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Integrated pest management (IPM) is a broad-based approach that integrates practices for economic control of pests. IPM aims to suppress pest populations below the economic injury level.

IPM pheromones are widely used in the agriculture sector to prevent damage to crops and crop yields by pests. IPM pheromones are synthetically manufactured, and they imitate the naturally occurring pheromones secreted by insects. Pheromones of certain pest insect species, such as the Japanese beetle, acrobat ant, and the gypsy moth, can be used to trap the respective insect for monitoring purposes, to control the population by creating confusion, to disrupt mating, and to prevent further egg laying.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

IPS

Novagrica

Russell IPM

Shin-Etsu

A.G.Biosystem

AgBiTech

Agrichembio

ATGC Biotech

Barrix Agro Sceinces

Biocontrol

Harmony Ecotech

Indore Biotech Inputs and Research

Pacific Biocontrol

Pherobank

Suterra

The New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research

Trece

Market Segment by Product Type

Sex pheromone

Aggregation pheromone

Alarm pheromone

Oviposition deterring pheromone

Market Segment by Application

Insect Monitoring

Insect Population Control

Crops protection

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the IPM Pheromones status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key IPM Pheromones manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

