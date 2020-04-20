Global (United States, European Union and China) Quinoa Market Research Report 2018-2025
Global (United States, European Union and China) Quinoa Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the market size of Quinoa is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Quinoa.
This study researches the market size of Quinoa in United States, European Union and China, presents the Quinoa production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.
In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:
Adaptive Seeds
Territorial Seed Company
Victory Seeds
Hancock
Heritage Harvest Seed
Real Seed
Andean Valley
Alter Eco
COMRURAL XXI
Northern Quinoa
The British Quinoa Company
Quinoabol
Irupana Andean Organic Food
Quinoa Foods Company
Big Oz
Market Segment by Product Type
Black Quinoa Seeds
Red Quinoa Seeds
White Quinoa Seeds
Others
Market Segment by Application
Direct Edible
Reprocessing Products
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Quinoa status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Quinoa manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quinoa are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
