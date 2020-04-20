In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Seed Treatment Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Seed Treatment Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This study researches the market size of Seed Treatment in United States, European Union and China, presents the Seed Treatment production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

Seed treatment involves the use of processes and products for effective integrated pest management (IPM). It is a sustainable agricultural practice as the use of these products and processes targets the diseases and pests with lower dosages of active ingredients per hectare. Farmers struggle in controlling certain early season soil-borne pests and seed-borne diseases when they do not use treated seeds and have to resort to less environment-friendly and more expensive methods.

The American region accounted for the highest adoption of seed treatment in 2017, majorly contributed by countries such as the US, Brazil, and Canada. The high adoption of insecticide seed treatment for corn, soybeans, and canola in these countries are the major reasons for their dominance in the market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seed treatment in agricultural applications from 2018 to 2023. The significant growth in adoption of biologicals strengthened the market potential for local manufacturers to develop better and more efficient products such as biostimulants and biofertilizers.

In 2018, the market size of Seed Treatment is 5410 million US$ and it will reach 11800 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Seed Treatment.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DowDupont

Nufarm

FMC

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Incotec

Germains

Market Segment by Product Type

Chemical seed treatment

Biological seed treatment

Physical seed treatment

Market Segment by Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Other crops

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Seed Treatment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Seed Treatment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Seed Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

