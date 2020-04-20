In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Sprinkler Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Sprinkler Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This study researches the market size of Sprinkler Systems in United States, European Union and China, presents the Sprinkler Systems production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

Sprinkler systems are widely used with a view to combat increasing water stress across the globe, by efficient water management. The high returns on investment obtained by the producers, coupled with the low labor force associated with these systems increases its adoption in the agricultural sector.

The rising scarcity of water is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Demographic changes due to industrialization and rapid urbanization have resulted in unsustainable economic practices and degradation of natural resources. These factors have led to many problems across the globe, one of them being the shortage of water. The growing need for water coupled with significant water management issues is making water an expensive resource, forcing governments in various regions to put regulations on consumption of water.

North America dominated the global sprinkler systems market and accounted for a market share of over 43%, with the US being one of the largest contributors in this region. The landscaping of yards and outdoor spaces to provide aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential spaces for official as well as recreational activities has gained considerable momentum in the US. This will further drive the sprinkler system market in North America.

In 2018, the market size of Sprinkler Systems is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sprinkler Systems.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

Jain Irrigation

Netafim

The TORO company

Nelson Irrigation

STHIL

Market Segment by Product Type

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Flow Meters

Others

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Sprinkler Systems status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Sprinkler Systems manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sprinkler Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

