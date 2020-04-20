Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focuses on the Vertical Farming Plant Factory in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

In 2017, the global vertical farming plant factory revenue was increased to 1479.88 million US$ from 331.78 million US$ in 2013, and it will reach 21595.12 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 39.36% between 2018 and 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Australia and Singapore)

South America, Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya and UAE)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Other

