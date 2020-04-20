Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focuses on the Vertical Farming Plant Factory in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
In 2017, the global vertical farming plant factory revenue was increased to 1479.88 million US$ from 331.78 million US$ in 2013, and it will reach 21595.12 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 39.36% between 2018 and 2025.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Australia and Singapore)
South America, Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya and UAE)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Other
