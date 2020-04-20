Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025

“

The Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime market study provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Methylethyl ketone oxime is the organic compound with the formula C2H5C(NOH)CH3. Methyl ethyl ketoxime (MEKO) is a high-efficiency anti-skinning agent used for air-drying paints, inks and coatings. It is also used to improve the shelf life of silicone adhesives and sealants, and the functionality of polyurethane coatings. It is also widely used as an isocyanate-blocking agent in priming automobiles (electrodeposition coating) for paint jobs and as a curing agent for silicon rubber due to its outstanding water and heat resistance.

The global Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this re

port represents overall Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UBE Industries

Capro Co.

AdvanSix

Hubei Xian Lin Chemical

Zhejiang Sainon Chemical

Jiangshan Taige Chemical

Zhejiang JinHua New Materials

Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical

Zhejiang Dayixin Chemical

Jiangxi Shanrao Sunny

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MEKO ?99.5%

MEKO ?99.7%

MEKO ?99.9%

Others

Segment by Application

Coatings & Paints

Inks & Graphic Arts

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others

