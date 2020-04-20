Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

“

The Semiconductor Assembly Equipment market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Semiconductor chip assembly is a key component of the semiconductor supply chain. It is a part of the back-end process of chip formation. Chip assembly basically involves attaching or joining two or more semiconductor wafers or semiconductor devices to increase the functionality of chips. Machinery is used for making interconnects between an IC or any other semiconductor device during assembly. This connection ensures the flow of electricity in the semiconductor device.

The semiconductor assembly equipment market by die bonding equipment contributed to the maximum market shares during 2017 and the segment will continue its dominance during the estimated period as well. The growing demand for semiconductor chips from various end-user industries including energy, power, green cars, automobile, telecommunication, LED lighting, military, aerospace, and defense, and robotics, will positively influence the growth potential of this market segments.

The semiconductor assembly equipment market by OSATs dominated the market during 2017. The segment includes various players that are involved in packaging, assembly, and testing. The growth of the segment is determined by the overall growth of the semiconductor industry and the rising price of packaging, assembly, and testing equipment. According to this market research and analysis, this segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Semiconductor Assembly Equipments is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Assembly Equipments.

This report studies the global market size of Semiconductor Assembly Equipments, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Semiconductor Assembly Equipments production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company

breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Palomar Technologies

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Seimitsu

Besi

ChipMOS Technologies

DIAS Automation

Greatek Electronics

Hesse Mechatronics

Hybond

Shinkawa

Toray Engineering

West Bond

Market Segment by Product Type

Die Bonding Equipment

Inspection and Dicing Equipment

Packaging Equipment

Wire Bonding Equipment

Plating Equipment

Other

Market Segment by Application

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSATs)

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Semiconductor Assembly Equipments status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Semiconductor Assembly Equipments manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Semiconductor Assembly Equipments are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

”