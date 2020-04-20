Sunloungers Market Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast 2019 – 2025
“
A sunlounger is an article of a patio, a garden, a swimming pool deck, or beach-side outdoor furniture.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Sunloungers market due to emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and other.
The global Sunloungers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sunloungers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sunloungers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cane-line
BROWN JORDAN
MANUTTI
SÃ©rÃ©nitÃ© Luxury
Warisan
DEDON
Higold
Valdenassi
Mia Marin
ARC Marine
Forma Marine Furniture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Adjustable
Folding
Floating
Others
Segment by Application
Patio
Beach
Garden
Others
”