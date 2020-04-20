In this report, the United States, European Union and China Agricultural Films Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States, European Union and China Agricultural Films Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This study researches the market size of Agricultural Films in United States, European Union and China, presents the Agricultural Films production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general.

Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.

The Agricultural Film industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. The world leading Agricultural Film production mainly distribute in China and Americas areas.

China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.

The technological level of Agricultural Film in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Agricultural Film performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

In 2018, the market size of Agricultural Films is 9970 million US$ and it will reach 19900 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Films.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

British Polythene Industries (BPI)

Trioplast

Berry Plastics

Armando Alvarez

Polypak

Barbier Group

Plastika Kritis

Rani Plast

Agriplast

JIANYUANCHUN

Big East New Materials

Huadun

Tianjin Plastic

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Chenguang Plastic

Zibo Plactics Eight

Market Segment by Product Type

High Grade

Middle Grade

Low Grade

Market Segment by Application

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Agricultural Films status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Agricultural Films manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural Films are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

