United States, European Union and China Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Research Report 2018-2025

This study researches the market size of Nitrogenous Fertilizer in United States, European Union and China, presents the Nitrogenous Fertilizer production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

Nitrogen is a vital component of plant proteins. While it is present abundantly in the Earth’s atmosphere, several plants are incapable of converting them into a form they can use. Hence, nitrogenous fertilizers are used to provide nutrition and enhance growth, color, and texture of crops. The nitrogen in the fertilizers stimulates chloroplasts in plants and enhances the rate of photosynthesis, improving the quality and quantity of yields. They are available in two forms: dry pellets and liquid.

Nitrogen is an important nutrient for all crops in growth and development. Despite of abundance of nitrogen in the environment, only a few plants have the capability to absorb and use the same. Nitrogen provides better texture and color to plants and helps in faster growth which in turn increases the overall agricultural productivity.

In 2018, the market size of Nitrogenous Fertilizer is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nitrogenous Fertilizer.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

Agrium

CF Industries

PotashCorp

Yara International

Bunge

Coromandel International

CVR Partners

Eurochem

Hubei Yihua

ICL Fertilizers

Koch Industries

Rentech

Sinofert Holdings

The Mosaic Company

Market Segment by Product Type

Ammonium Fertilizers

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Others

Market Segment by Application

Grains and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Nitrogenous Fertilizer status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nitrogenous Fertilizer manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nitrogenous Fertilizer are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

