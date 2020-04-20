United States, European Union and China Non-GMO Animal Feed Market Research Report 2018-2025
In this report, the United States, European Union and China Non-GMO Animal Feed Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States, European Union and China Non-GMO Animal Feed Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This study researches the market size of Non-GMO Animal Feed in United States, European Union and China, presents the Non-GMO Animal Feed production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.
Non-GMO means non-genetically modified organisms. GMOs (genetically modified organisms), are novel organisms created in a laboratory using genetic modification/engineering techniques. Scientists and consumer and environmental groups have cited many health and environmental risks with foods containing GMOs.
One of the major factors responsible for the growing number of regulations and restrictions on the cultivation and imports of GMO foods is to safeguard the global population and environment from the damages caused by genetically modified (GM) crops, which, in turn, drives the demand for non-GMO products.
In 2018, the market size of Non-GMO Animal Feed is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-GMO Animal Feed.
In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:
Kraft Heinz
Givaudan
Unilever
ConAgra
2 Sisters Food Group
Nestle
The Hain Celestial Group
General Mills
Dr. Schar
Epermarket
Market Segment by Product Type
Field Peas
Corn
Milo
Soybeans
Other
Market Segment by Application
Beef Cattle
Turkeys
Chicken
Goats
Horses
Other
Key Regions split in this report:
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Non-GMO Animal Feed status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Non-GMO Animal Feed manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-GMO Animal Feed are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
