United States, European Union and China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025
In this report, the United States, European Union and China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States, European Union and China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This study researches the market size of Precision Agriculture Systems in United States, European Union and China, presents the Precision Agriculture Systems production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.
Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of around 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.7%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 17.6%.
In 2018, the market size of Precision Agriculture Systems is 2830 million US$ and it will reach 6950 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Agriculture Systems.
In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:
Deere & Company
CropMetrics LLC
Trimble Agriculture
CropX
Valmont Industries
AGCO Corporation
Dickey-John Corporation
Monsanto Company
Ag Leader Technology
AgJunction
CNH Industrial
Raven Industries
SST (Proagrica)
TeeJet Technologies
Topcon Positioning Systems
Market Segment by Product Type
Guidance System
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Others
Market Segment by Application
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Precision Agriculture Systems status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Precision Agriculture Systems manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Agriculture Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
