In this report, the United States, European Union and China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States, European Union and China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Research Report 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This study researches the market size of Precision Agriculture Systems in United States, European Union and China, presents the Precision Agriculture Systems production, consumption, value, product price, market share and growth rate by companies, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2013 to 2018.

Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of around 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.7%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 17.6%.

In 2018, the market size of Precision Agriculture Systems is 2830 million US$ and it will reach 6950 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Agriculture Systems.

In United States, European Union and China market, the following companies are covered:

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Agriculture

CropX

Valmont Industries

AGCO Corporation

Dickey-John Corporation

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

CNH Industrial

Raven Industries

SST (Proagrica)

TeeJet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems

Market Segment by Product Type

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Others

Market Segment by Application

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Precision Agriculture Systems status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Precision Agriculture Systems manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Agriculture Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

