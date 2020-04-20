Wireless Antennas in Electronic Devices Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2025

“

A wireless antenna is the part of a radio communications system that radiates and collects radio frequency energy. Wireless antennas are typically connected via low loss coaxial cable either to an amplifier, splitter, filter or directly to a wireless access point or router.

The global Wireless Antennas in Electronic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Antennas in Electronic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Antennas in Electronic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and f

uture prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amphenol

Molex

SkyCross

Galtronics

Pulse Electronics

Ethertronics

Laird

Ace Technologies

Auden Techno

Linx Technologies

Antenova

2J Antennas

ShenZhen Tuko Technology

Taoglas

Shenzhen Sunway Communication

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

UHF Antenna

VHF Antenna

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronic Devices

Industrial Electronic Devices

