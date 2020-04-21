6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2019 – 2025

“

The 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) market study provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

The global 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) market is valued at USD 47.19 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 68.92 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2018 and 2025.

This report focuses on 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 6-FDA (CAS 1107-00-2) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: Japan, China and USA.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daikin

Chemours

Chinatech Chemical

Zigong Zhongtiansheng New Material

Zhejiang Nuocheng

Segment by Regions

Japan

China

USA

Korea

Rest of World

Segment by Type

99% Purity

99.5% Purity

Segment by Application

Polyimide Film

Fluorinated Polyimide

Others

