Absorbent Pad Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2025

The report analysis the leading players of the global Absorbent Pad market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Absorbent Pad market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Absorbent Pad market.

Absorbent pads are gaining significant popularity in end-use industries such as food & agriculture, oil and gas, chemicals, medical, and others, as these are perfect for clean-up and maintenance of drips, inevitable leaks, and spills generated in the workplace during handling, transporting, dispensing, and storing liquids. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period. Exceptional characteristics of absorbent pads such as sturdiness, durability, ease of use, inertness towards absorbed liquid, and reusability make them an ideal choice for industries to improve productivity and safety at the workplace. These are likely to escalate the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period.

The global Absorbent Pad market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Absorbent Pad volume and value at global level, regional level and company

level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Absorbent Pad market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NOVIPAX LLC

3M Company

Brady Corporation

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Prima SRL

Trico Corporation

Sirane Limited

Azapak

Fentex Ltd

ESP US

MAGIC srl

Pactiv LLC

Gelok International Corporation

W. Dimer GmbH

CoCopac Limited

Meltblown Technologies Inc.

Cellcomb AB

Johnson Matthey Plc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Universal Absorbent Pads

Oil Absorbent Pads

Chemical Absorbent Pads

Hazmat Absorbent Pads

Segment by Application

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Medical

Chemical

Automotive

Others

