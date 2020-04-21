Absorbent Pad Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2025
Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.
Absorbent pads are gaining significant popularity in end-use industries such as food & agriculture, oil and gas, chemicals, medical, and others, as these are perfect for clean-up and maintenance of drips, inevitable leaks, and spills generated in the workplace during handling, transporting, dispensing, and storing liquids. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period. Exceptional characteristics of absorbent pads such as sturdiness, durability, ease of use, inertness towards absorbed liquid, and reusability make them an ideal choice for industries to improve productivity and safety at the workplace. These are likely to escalate the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on Absorbent Pad volume and value at global level, regional level and company
level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Absorbent Pad market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NOVIPAX LLC
3M Company
Brady Corporation
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
Prima SRL
Trico Corporation
Sirane Limited
Azapak
Fentex Ltd
ESP US
MAGIC srl
Pactiv LLC
Gelok International Corporation
W. Dimer GmbH
CoCopac Limited
Meltblown Technologies Inc.
Cellcomb AB
Johnson Matthey Plc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Universal Absorbent Pads
Oil Absorbent Pads
Chemical Absorbent Pads
Hazmat Absorbent Pads
Segment by Application
Food & Agriculture
Oil & Gas
Medical
Chemical
Automotive
Others
