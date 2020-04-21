Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025
the report Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market exhibits a detailed analysis for clients helping them to understand present and future market conditions based on factual data.
Automated optical inspection (AOI) is an automated visual inspection of printed circuit board (PCB) (or LCD, transistor) manufacture where a camera autonomously scans the device under test for both catastrophic failure (e.g. missing component) and quality defects (e.g. fillet size or shape or component skew). It is commonly used in the manufacturing process because it is a non-contact test method. It is implemented at many stages through the manufacturing process including bare board inspection, solder paste inspection (SPI), pre-reflow and post-reflow as well as other stages.[
The global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report re
presents overall Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Koh Young
Omron
Test Research, Inc (TRI)
CyberOptics Corporation
MirTec Ltd
PARMI Corp
Viscom AG
Pemtron
Vi TECHNOLOGY
SAKI Corporation
Machine Vision Products (MVP)
Mek (Marantz Electronics)
Jet Technology
ViTrox
Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
B/W CCD Camera
Color Camera
High Resolution Camera
Segment by Application
OLED & LCD
PCB
SMT
Other
Most important Topics covered in this report are –
1. Market Trends & Issues
2. Growth Drivers & Enablers
3. Growth Inhibitors
4. Opportunities and Challenges
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Product Innovations & Trends
7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players
8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
9. Extensive Product Coverage
