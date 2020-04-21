Electrically Welded Tubes Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

“

Electrically welded tube is a kind of welded pipe which makes use of the skin effect and proximity effect of the high-frequency current to make the current concentrated on the edge of the tube billet to heat the joint surface to the welding temperature and then to be welded by extrusion and roller pressing.

This report focuses on Electrically Welded Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

TMK IPSCO

Welspun

Wheatland Tube Company

ChelPipe

Techint Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Pipes

Standard Pipes

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Mining

Other

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

