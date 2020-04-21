EVA Hot Melt Adhesives Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025 – DataIntelo

“

EVA hot melt adhesive is a kind of solid fusible polymer which needs no solvent and contains no moisture. It is a solid at room temperature, heating and melting to a certain temperature into the flow of energy, and a certain viscosity of the liquid. EVA hot melt adhesive after melting, light brown or white. EVA hot melt adhesive is composed of basic resin, viscosifier, viscosity regulator and antioxidant.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

3M

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DowDuPont

Sipol

Bostik Inc

Beardow & ADAMS

Jowat

Avery Dennison

Kleiberit

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate Bonding Material

Evonik

Huntsman

Schaetti

Bühnen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Pressure Bulk Polymerization

Solution Polymerization

Emulsion Polymerization

Segment by Application

Paper Packaging

Bookbinding

Label and Tape

Hygiene

Transportation

Construction

Woodworking

Textile/Footwear

Others

