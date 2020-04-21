Gas Valves Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2019 – 2025
A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure. The word is derived from the Latin valva, the moving part of a door, in turn from volvere, to turn, roll.
The global Gas Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gas Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North Ame
ica, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tyco International
Emerson
Flowserve
Kitz Group
Cameron
IMI
Crane Company
Metso
Circor Energy
KSB Group
Pentair
Watts
Velan
SWI Valve
Neway
Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve
China Yuanda Valve Group
CNNC Sufa Technology Industry
Jiangsu Shentong Valve
Beijing Valve General Factory
Shandong Yidu Valve Group
Dazhong Valve Group
SHK Valve Group
Dalian DV Valve
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gate Valves
Control Valves
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valve
Plug Valves
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
Most important Topics covered in this report are –
1. Market Trends & Issues
2. Growth Drivers & Enablers
3. Growth Inhibitors
4. Opportunities and Challenges
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Product Innovations & Trends
7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players
8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
9. Extensive Product Coverage
