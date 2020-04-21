Global Adult Condom Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Adult Condom market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Adult Condom market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Adult Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene or lamb intestine.
The global Adult Condom market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adult Condom market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Adult Condom in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adult Condom in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Adult Condom market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adult Condom market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Durex
Okamoto
Ansell
Church & Dwight
Humanwell Healthcare Group (Jissbon)
Karex
Guilin HBM Healthcares
Sagami
Fuji Latex
Gulin Latex
Guangdong NOX Technology
Thai Nippon Rubber
HANKOOK LATEX
HLL Lifecare
Sir Richard’s
GLYDE Healthcare
BioGenetics Co Ltd
Indus Medicare Limited
Nulatex Sdn Bhd
Innolatex (Thailand) Co.,Ltd
Donless
Guangzhou Double One Latex Products
Lanzhou Ketian Health Technologies (Zoncome)
Shanghai Mingbang Rubber Products
The Female Health Company
TTK Protective Devices
Qingdao Double Butterfly Group
Adult Condom market size by Type
Latex Condom
Non-Latex Condom
Adult Condom market size by Applications
Under 25 Years Old
25-34 Years Old
35-49 Years Old
Above 50 Years Old
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Adult Condom market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Adult Condom market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Adult Condom companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Adult Condom submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adult Condom are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Adult Condom market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
