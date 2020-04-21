Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Advanced Driving Assistance System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Advanced Driving Assistance System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Advanced Driver assistant System, referred to as “ADAS, is using all kinds of sensors installed on the car, in the first place to collect the car inside and outside environment data, static and dynamic object recognition, detecting and tracking techniques such as processing, so that they can make the Driver in the fastest time to detect the possibility of danger, in order to attract attention and improve the safety of active safety technology.
Advanced driving assistance systems have been on the rise in many countries for a long time, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and other countries. Demand for advanced driving assistance systems, which have multiple combinations and functions, is growing at a roughly consistent rate in the global market.
The Advanced Driving Assistance System market was valued at 6937 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 54970 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Advanced Driving Assistance System.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Advanced Driving Assistance System, presents the global Advanced Driving Assistance System market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Advanced Driving Assistance System capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Advanced Driving Assistance System by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Continental
Delphi
Bosch
AISIN SEIKI
AUTOLIV
Denso
Valeo
Magna International
TRW Automotive Holdings
HELLA
Ficosa International
Mobileye NV
Mando Corporation
Texas Instruments
Hitachi
Market Segment by Product Type
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Fatigue Detection
Automatic Emergency Braking
Foward Collision Warning
Automatic Stopping
Auto-adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
Others
All types of protection systems are basically the same load.
All types of protection systems require roughly the same amount of growth.
Market Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
The proportion of passenger vehicles is 7 times that of commercial vehicles.
Both types of cars grow at roughly the same rate.
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Advanced Driving Assistance System status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Advanced Driving Assistance System manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Driving Assistance System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
