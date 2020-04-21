Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A natural gas vehicle (NGV) is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas vehicles should not be confused with vehicles powered by LPG (mainly propane), which is a fuel with a fundamentally different composition.

Natural gas vehicles play an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand has driven production of natural gas vehicles.The main sales markets are located in the asia-pacific region dominated by China and South America.After sweeping the asia-pacific region, South America, North America and Europe also have a strong procurement market.Asia-pacific is the region with the largest consumption of natural gas vehicles, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market was valued at 6582.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 11300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV), presents the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Maruti Suzuki

Volkswagen

Fiat

Honda

General Motors

Renault

Hyundai

Ford

Iran Khodro

Volvo Group

PSA

C&C Truck

Market Segment by Product Type

CNG Vehicle

LNG Vehicle

In the global market of natural gas vehicles, CNG cars and LNG cars are the main commodities, among which CNH cars account for nearly 80% of the global market share in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

In the global market, natural gas vehicles are mainly used in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, among which passenger vehicles account for nearly 90% of the market share in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

