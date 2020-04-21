In this report, the Global Blister Packaging Equipment Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Blister Packaging Equipment Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The blister packaging machine (also known as the thermoforming machine) is a machine for sucking thermoplastic plasticized PVC, PE and other thermoplastic plastic coils into high-grade packaging boxes and frames of various shapes.

Plastic molding is also called thermoplastic molding, mainly using vacuum suction generated by a vacuum pump to soften PVC, PET, PETG, APTT, PP, PE, PS, and the like.

Blister packaging machines are divided into daily necessities blister packaging, small plastic blister packaging, automotive supplies blister packaging.

The global Blister Packaging Equipment market is valued at 1240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blister Packaging Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blister Packaging Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

Bosch Packaging Technology

Sonoco Products Company

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Körber AG

Fabrima Maquinas Automaticas Ltd

Gebo Cermex

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

CAM Packaging Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Packaging

Semi-solid Packaging

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry (Dairy and Confectionary)

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

