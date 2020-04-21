Global Commercial Vehicle Tyre Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Commercial Vehicle Tyre market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commercial Vehicle Tyre market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.
The largest Market of commercial vehicle tyre is Asia, with market share of about 40% in 2018, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 25% and 24.4% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market.
The Commercial Vehicle Tyre market was valued at 52110 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 58580 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Vehicle Tyre.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Commercial Vehicle Tyre, presents the global Commercial Vehicle Tyre market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Commercial Vehicle Tyre capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Commercial Vehicle Tyre by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Bridgestone
Michelin
Goodyear
Continental
ZC Rubber
Sumitomo Rubber
Double Coin
Pirelli
Aeolus Tyre
Sailun Group
Cooper tire
Hankook
Yokohama
Giti Tire
KUMHO TIRE
Triangle Tire Group
Cheng Shin Rubber
Linglong Tire
Toyo Tires
Xingyuan group
Market Segment by Product Type
Radial Tyre
Bias Tyre
Radial tyres take about 90% market share of Commercial Vehicle Tyre in 2018 and it will hold the largest share in the next five years.
Bias tyres have only 10% market share of Commercial Vehicle Tyre in 2018, but it has potential to expand.
Market Segment by Application
Aftermarket
OEM
Aftermarket is the mian application of tyres in 2018 and it takes 75% market share.
OEM holds only 24% market share of Commercial Vehicle Tyre in 2018.
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Commercial Vehicle Tyre status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Commercial Vehicle Tyre manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Vehicle Tyre are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
