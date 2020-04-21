Global Commercial Vehicle Tyre Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Commercial Vehicle Tyre market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commercial Vehicle Tyre market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

The largest Market of commercial vehicle tyre is Asia, with market share of about 40% in 2018, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 25% and 24.4% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market.

The Commercial Vehicle Tyre market was valued at 52110 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 58580 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Vehicle Tyre.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Commercial Vehicle Tyre, presents the global Commercial Vehicle Tyre market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Commercial Vehicle Tyre capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Commercial Vehicle Tyre by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

ZC Rubber

Sumitomo Rubber

Double Coin

Pirelli

Aeolus Tyre

Sailun Group

Cooper tire

Hankook

Yokohama

Giti Tire

KUMHO TIRE

Triangle Tire Group

Cheng Shin Rubber

Linglong Tire

Toyo Tires

Xingyuan group

Market Segment by Product Type

Radial Tyre

Bias Tyre

Radial tyres take about 90% market share of Commercial Vehicle Tyre in 2018 and it will hold the largest share in the next five years.

Bias tyres have only 10% market share of Commercial Vehicle Tyre in 2018, but it has potential to expand.

Market Segment by Application

Aftermarket

OEM

Aftermarket is the mian application of tyres in 2018 and it takes 75% market share.

OEM holds only 24% market share of Commercial Vehicle Tyre in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

