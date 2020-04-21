Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Coronary artery bypass surgery, also known as coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, and colloquially heart bypass or bypass surgery, is a surgical procedure to restore normal blood flow to an obstructed coronary artery.

Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases due to stress, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy habits are factor are likely to fuel the global coronary artery bypass graft market from 2018 to 2024. Increase in adoption of endoscopic surgeries, surge in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, demographic changes, rise in complications such as obesity and stress due to sedentary lifestyle and aging population, and growth in medical tourism drive the global coronary artery bypass graft market. However, lack of regulatory approvals, rise in cardiac complications after CABG, and high cost of surgery are major factors restraining the global coronary artery bypass graft market.

North America enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 38.2% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 34.2%. Improved health care infrastructure and rise in awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases and its treatment drive the market in Europe and North America. The countries of rest of the world have a great potential for coronary artery bypass grafts market due to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and also due to advancement in the technology.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Getinge Group, LivaNova, Terumo, Boston Scientific, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Medtronic

Getinge Group

LivaNova

Terumo

Boston Scientific

Stryker

Edwards Lifesciences

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Saphenous Vein Grafts

Internal Thoracic Artery Grafts

Other

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Traditional CABG

Nontraditional CABG

