In this report, the Global Drone Sensor Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Drone Sensor Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Drones are more officially known as unmanned aircraft systems (UASes) or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Basically, drone is an airborne machine. This flying machine may be remotely organized or can fly independently through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems functioning in conjunction with GPS and onboard sensors.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the drone sensors market throughout the forecast period. Increasing use of drones to cover numerous sporting events by leading media houses is contributing to the growth of the drone sensor market for the media industry in this region. Military & defense is one of the largest application areas for drone sensors in North America. Rising adoption of drones in precision agriculture is also fueling the growth of the market for drone sensors during the forecast period. In addition, the oil & gas industry will also be a major contributor to the growth of the market as the use of drones to inspect oil & gas pipelines is increasing.

The global Drone Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drone Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drone Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TE Connectivity

Raytheon

Trimble

TDK Invensense

Sparton Navex

Bosch Sensortec

Flir Systems

KVH Industries

AMS AG

Lord Microstrain

Systron Donner Inertial

Leddartech

Yost Labs

SBG Systems

Velodyne LiDAR

Sony Semiconductor Solution

Questuav

Sensirion

UTC Aerospace Systems

Aerotenna

Swift Navigation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inertial Sensors (Accelerometers, Gyroscope, Magnetometers, Tilt)

Image Sensors (Infrared, Thermal, Multispectral, 3D)

Speed and Distance Sensors (Radar, LiDAR, Proximity)

Position Sensors (GPS, GNSS)

Pressure Sensors (Barometric, Differential)

Current Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Light Sensors

Altimeter Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

VTOL Platform

Fixed Wing Platform

Hybrid Platform

