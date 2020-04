Global EGFR Mutation Test Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of EGFR Mutation Test market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, EGFR Mutation Test market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

Request a sample report of EGFR Mutation Test Market at https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=9134

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a type of protein, which is located on the surface of human body cells. Any mutation in EGFR gene can lead to various types of cancer. EGFR functions as a biomarker for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and due to the mutation of EGFR gene a person may suffer from cancer or may have a tumor growth. Tumors with genetically altered EGFR gene are referred to as EGFR-mutated tumors. EGFR mutation is generally observed in NSCLCs, especially in adenocarcinoma tumors. According to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, American Thoracic Society and European Respiratory Society, there are around 50% of surgically resected lung adenocarcinomas in EGFR mutations. These mutations are related to micro papillary predominant subtype and the bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. EGFR biomarker is used in diagnosis of patients with NSCLC. Targeted therapy involving tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as gefitinib and erotinib is used in the treatment of patients with NSCLC. EGFR biomarker detects the presence of specific alterations in EGFR gene, which may lead to the development of tumor. Â

Increasing global prevalence of lung cancer is expected to fuel growth of the global EGFR mutation test market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of biomarker therapy is also expected to boost growth of the market worldwide over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of EGFR Mutation Test is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EGFR Mutation Test.

This report studies the global market size of EGFR Mutation Test, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

To enquire more about this Report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=9134

This study presents the EGFR Mutation Test production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

BioMerieux

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

Hologic

Novartis

Roche

Genomic Health

Market Segment by Product Type

DNA Sequencing

Kits

Market Segment by Application

Cancer Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the EGFR Mutation Test status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key EGFR Mutation Test manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EGFR Mutation Test are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Customization of the report –

Get in touch with our sales representative now with a guarantee to Get access to a report that suits best to your business needs.

To Buy this report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=9134

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

To request Discount on this Report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=9134

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry.

Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info –

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – [email protected]

Organization – DataIntelo

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.

”