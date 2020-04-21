Global Electric Forklift Truck Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Electric Forklift Truck market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electric Forklift Truck market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric forklift truck is a forklift truck powered by an electric motor instead of an internal combustion (IC) engine.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Electric Forklift Truck in the regions of Europe and North America that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Electric Forklift Truck. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of warehouses fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Electric Forklift Truck will drive growth in developing markets. Europe, occupied 45% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Electric Forklift Truck industry.

The Electric Forklift Truck market was valued at 17330 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 26890 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Forklift Truck.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Electric Forklift Truck, presents the global Electric Forklift Truck market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Electric Forklift Truck capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Electric Forklift Truck by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Hyster-Yale

Crown Equipment

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Clark Material Handling

Komatsu

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Combilift

Lonking

EP Equipment

Hubtex Maschinenbau

Paletrans Equipment

Godrej & Boyce

Market Segment by Product Type

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 1 takes 26% market share of Electric Forklift Truck in 2018, while the demand for class 1 will grow rapidly in the coming years.

The market share of Class 2 is only 15 percent in 2018.

Class 3 holds the main market share of 60% of Electric Forklift Truck in 2018, and it will continue to grow in the next years.

Market Segment by Application

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

Others

Warehouses occupy over 50 percent market share of Electric Forklift Truck in 2018, and it will grow fast and stay donminance in the next years.

Factories hold 31% market share of Electric Forklift Truck in 2018, while it will grow a lot at sales in the coimg years.

The market share of distribution centers is only 10 percent in 2018.

Others have 18% market share of Electric Forklift Truck in 2018, and it won’t expand fast with lower growth rate.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Forklift Truck status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Forklift Truck manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Forklift Truck are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

