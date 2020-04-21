Global Electronic Shelf Label System Industry 2018 Research Report and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Electronic Shelf Label System Industry 2018 Research Report and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronic Shelf Label System Industry 2018 Research Report and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market is valued at 625.63 million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach 2486 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.82% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market include
SES (imagotag)
Pricer
SoluM
E Ink
Displaydata
Opticon Sensors Europe B.V
DIGI
Hanshow Technology
LG innotek
Panasonic
Altierre
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Production/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
On the basis of product, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market is primarily split into
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays
E papers Displays
On the basis of size, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market is primarily split into
Standard (1-3 inch)
Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)
Large (7.1-10 inch)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Department Stores/Mass Merchandise
Grocery/Supermarket
Drug Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
