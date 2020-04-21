Global Exterior Structural Glazing Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Exterior Structural Glazing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Exterior Structural Glazing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Exterior Structural Glazing refers to glass used in curtain wall. A curtain wall is defined as thin, usually aluminum-framed wall, containing in-fills of glass, metal panels, or thin stone.
China is the largest supplier and consumer of Exterior Structural Glazing, with a production market share of 34% and a consumption market share of 40.3%.
The second place is Europe, following China with the production market share of 29% and a consumption market share of 25.5%. North America is another important place with the production market share of 20% and a consumption market share of 18%.
Market competition is intense, NSG Group, AGC Glass, Guardian, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.
The Exterior Structural Glazing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exterior Structural Glazing.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Exterior Structural Glazing, presents the global Exterior Structural Glazing market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Exterior Structural Glazing capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Exterior Structural Glazing by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
NSG Group
AGC Glass
Saint-gobain Glass
Guardian
Taiwan Glass
China Southern Group
Central Glass
Sisecam
Schott
Xinyi Glass
Vitro Architectural Glass
SYP
Kibing Group
Cardinal Glass
FLACHGLAS
Market Segment by Product Type
Insulating glass
Tempered glass
Low-e Glass
Market Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Public building
Residential
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Exterior Structural Glazing status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Exterior Structural Glazing manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exterior Structural Glazing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
