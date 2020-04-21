In this report, the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUL) Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUL) Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography is a next-generation lithography technology using an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelength, currently expected to be 13.5 nm.

The market in APAC is likely to account for the largest share in 2018. Major drivers for the rapid growth of the EUV lithography market in APAC are the growing number of wafer processing capability and increasing demand for miniaturized devices. TSMC, the world’s leading foundry acquiring more than 50% of the revenue, has started investing in the expansion of its wafer-processing capability and has planned to invest in EUV lithography. The foundry holds the highest number of wafer-processing capabilities than any other leading players in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASML

Nikon

Canon

Carl Zeiss

Toppan Printing

NTT Advanced Technology

Intel

Samsung

SK Hynix

Toshiba

TSMC

Globalfoundries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light Source

Mirrors

Mask

Others

Segment by Application

Integrated device manufacturers (IDM)

Foundry

