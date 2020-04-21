Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUL) Competition Situation Research Report 2019
the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUL) Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Extreme ultraviolet lithography is a next-generation lithography technology using an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelength, currently expected to be 13.5 nm.
The market in APAC is likely to account for the largest share in 2018. Major drivers for the rapid growth of the EUV lithography market in APAC are the growing number of wafer processing capability and increasing demand for miniaturized devices. TSMC, the world’s leading foundry acquiring more than 50% of the revenue, has started investing in the expansion of its wafer-processing capability and has planned to invest in EUV lithography. The foundry holds the highest number of wafer-processing capabilities than any other leading players in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ASML
Nikon
Canon
Carl Zeiss
Toppan Printing
NTT Advanced Technology
Intel
Samsung
SK Hynix
Toshiba
TSMC
Globalfoundries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Light Source
Mirrors
Mask
Others
Segment by Application
Integrated device manufacturers (IDM)
Foundry
