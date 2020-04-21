Global Flow Wrappers Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2025

“

Flow wrapper is a horizontally operated machine with the packaging material mounted above the operating level where the product is loaded with a longitudinal seal formed below the pack that can perform multiple tasks of packaging, i.e., making a bag, filling it with the product and sealing and releasing the final package for application in the food and non-food applications.

The global Flow Wrappers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Robert Bosch

Campbell Wrapper Corporation

Packaging Aids

FUJI PACKAGING

Langley Holdings

PAC Machinery

ValTara

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

less than 150 packages/min

150-300 packages/min

more than 300 packages/min

Segment by Application

Food Applications

Non-food Applications

