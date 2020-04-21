Global Hose Clamps and Band Clamps Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

“

A hose clamp or hose clip is a device used to attach and seal a hose onto a fitting such as a barb or nipple. Hose clamps are widely used in automobiles, tractors, trucks, locomotives, ships, mining, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and other water, oil, steam, dust, etc., it is ideal for connecting fasteners.

The global Hose Clamps and Band Clamps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hose Clamps and Band Clamps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hose Clamps and Band Clamps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price,

revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Norma Group SE

Oetiker Group

Ideal Clamp

Togo Seisakusyo

Yushin Precision Industrial

Kale Clamp

Rotor Clip

Peterson Spring

BAND-IT

Voss Industries

Emward Fastenings

Toyox

Topy Fasteners

Sogyo

Murray Corporation

Ladvik

Gates

PT Coupling

Mikalor

JCS Hi-Torque

Tianjin Kainuo

Dongguan Haitong

Hengwei Check Hoop

Cangzhou Zhongxin

Towin Machinery

Cangxian Samsung

Tianjin Aojin

Xinyu Fastener

Haoyi Fastener

Tianjin Nuocheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Screw/Band (Worm Gear) Clamps

Spring Clamps

Wire Clamps

Ear Clamps

Other Methods

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

General Industry

Water Treatment

Others

”