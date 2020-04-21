Global Industrial Cameras Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Industrial Cameras market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Cameras market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-cameras-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report studies the Industrial Cameras market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Industrial Cameras market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Industrial Cameras market is valued at 1357.29 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3213.45 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Industrial Cameras market include
Basler
FLIR Systems Inc
Teledyne (e2v)
Vieworks Co., Ltd.
Cognex
Sony
Jai
Baumer
Toshiba Teli
Omron
National Instruments
IDS
TKH Group
Daheng Image
The Imaging Source
HIK vision
Other
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Cameras in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
Europe
North America
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, the Industrial Cameras market is primarily split into
Area Scan Camera
Line Scan Camera
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Manufacturing
Medical and Life Sciences
Security and Surveillance
Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)
Other
