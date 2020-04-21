Global Industrial Cameras Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Industrial Cameras market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Cameras market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Industrial Cameras market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Industrial Cameras market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Industrial Cameras market is valued at 1357.29 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3213.45 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global Industrial Cameras market include

Basler

FLIR Systems Inc

Teledyne (e2v)

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Cognex

Sony

Jai

Baumer

Toshiba Teli

Omron

National Instruments

IDS

TKH Group

Daheng Image

The Imaging Source

HIK vision

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Cameras in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, the Industrial Cameras market is primarily split into

Area Scan Camera

Line Scan Camera

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Manufacturing

Medical and Life Sciences

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Other

