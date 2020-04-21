Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025

“

The Infantry Fighting Vehicles market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), also known as a mechanized infantry combat vehicle (MICV), is a type of armoured fighting vehicle used to carry infantry into battle and provide direct-fire support. … Some armies continue to maintain fleets of both IFVs and APCs.

The global Infantry Fighting Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infantry Fighting Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infantry Fighting Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Ja

an.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

BMW AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Elbit Systems

Ford Motor Company

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

IVECO

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW)

Lenco Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Navistar, Inc.

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall AG

STAT, Inc.

Textron

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crawler Type

Wheel Type

Segment by Application

Patrolling

Fighting

”