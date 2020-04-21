Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antilock Braking System (ABS) is an anti-lock Braking System and can be installed on any motorcycle with hydraulic brakes.As the term implies, the ABS system is used to prevent the wheel from being forced to lock when braking suddenly.Locking wheels and skidding are a major cause of road accidents, especially on wet or dusty roads.Research shows that motorcycle ABS can effectively reduce traffic accidents by 31%.

The market of motorcycle ABS system has developed rapidly in the past few years, and the ABS installation rate has increased significantly. As an important market for motorcycles, India has also implemented ABS regulations since 2018, which will bring greater impetus to the development of the motorcycle ABS market.

The Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market was valued at 545.6 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2489.9 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems, presents the global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Bosch

Continental

Nissin

BWI

ADVICS

BMW

Honda

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Single channel ABS

Multi-channel ABS

Multi-channel ABS accounted for over 73% of the market in 2016. Cheaper single-channel ABS will gain greater development in the asia-pacific region.

Market Segment by Application

Front Loading

After Loading

The front-loading market had a larger share over 90% in 2016.

The after-loading market is expected to grow even faster in the coming years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

