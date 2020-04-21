Global Personal Watercraft Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Personal Watercraft market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Personal Watercraft market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A personal watercraft (PWC), also called water scooter, and comically a boatercycle, is a recreational watercraft that the rider sits or stands on, rather than inside of, as in a boat.

Individual vessels have a very large market in many countries, among which 1000cc-1500cc vessels account for more than 70% of the total market.In 2018, the United States, Europe, China, and Japan all continued to grow at a rate of 6 percent.

The Personal Watercraft market was valued at 1345.7 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2071.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal Watercraft.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Personal Watercraft, presents the global Personal Watercraft market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Personal Watercraft capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Personal Watercraft by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

BRP

Yamaha Motor

Kawasaki

Sanjiang

HISON

Market Segment by Product Type

Below 800 CC

800 CC-1000CC

1000CC-1500CC

More than 1500CC

Data analysis shows that the 1000CC-1500CC specification of personal vessels in the market share of nearly 70%, as the most popular personal vessels in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Home/Individual Use

Commercial Use

Others

Through data analysis, the highest percentage of personal vessels in the global market are used for commercial purposes, with the proportion of all three types of personal vessels changing by less than 1% in recent years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

