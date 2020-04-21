Global Phosphor Bronze Strips Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

“

Phosphor bronze is an alloy of copper with 0.5–11% of tin and 0.01–0.35% phosphorus. The tin increases the corrosion resistance and strength of the alloy. The phosphorus increases the wear resistance and stiffness of the alloy. These alloys are notable for their toughness, strength, low coefficient of friction, and fine grain. The phosphorus reduces the viscosity of the molten alloy, which makes it easier and cleaner to cast and reduces grain boundaries between crystallites.

Phosphor bronze strips are widely used in industrial and electrical applications due to their special metal properties.

The global Phosphor Bronze Strips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phosphor Bronze Strips volume and value at global level, regional level and co

mpany level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phosphor Bronze Strips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aurubis

KME

Furukawa Electric

CNMC

Wieland

Anhui Xinke

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

MKM

Jintian Group

Poongsan

Xingye Copper

CHALCO

Dowa Metaltech

Union Metal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cu < 92%

Cu < 94%

Cu < 96%

Segment by Application

Wear Parts

Elastic Components

Others

”