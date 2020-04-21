In this report, the Global Specialty Tire Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Tire Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.

At present, the international economic situation is complicated and there are still many uncertainties in the coming years. Due to the government’s policy and the high sales volume of special tires in the international market, the demand for special tire products in mature markets such as North America and Europe is relatively stable, but China’s demand is relatively high due to downstream demand.

Special tires are mainly manufactured and sold by Michelin and Bridgestone. From a geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest sales market.

Although the sales of specialty tires have brought many opportunities, the research team suggests that for new entrants who have just entered the market but have no technical advantages and downstream support, do not rush into the field of special tires.

The global Specialty Tire market was valued at 16370 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 15770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Specialty Tire in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Specialty Tire manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Pirelli

Continental

BKT

ATG

Yokohama

Trelleborg

Mitas

Chemchina

Triangle

Guizhou Tire

Xingyuan

Giti

Xugong

Linglong

Zhongce

Sumitomo

Cheng Shin

MRF

Kumho

Apollo

Nokian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Radial Tires

Bias (Crossply) Tires

Segment by Application

Agricultural Vehicles

Engineering Vehicles

Others

