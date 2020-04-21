Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.
At present, the international economic situation is complicated and there are still many uncertainties in the coming years. Due to the government’s policy and the high sales volume of special tires in the international market, the demand for special tire products in mature markets such as North America and Europe is relatively stable, but China’s demand is relatively high due to downstream demand.
Special tires are mainly manufactured and sold by Michelin and Bridgestone. From a geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest sales market.
Although the sales of specialty tires have brought many opportunities, the research team suggests that for new entrants who have just entered the market but have no technical advantages and downstream support, do not rush into the field of special tires.
The global Specialty Tire market was valued at 16370 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 15770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Specialty Tire market status and forecast, categorizes the global Specialty Tire market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Radial Tires
Bias (Crossply) Tires
Segment by Application
Agricultural Vehicles
Engineering Vehicles
Others
