Global (United States, European Union and China) Advanced Driving Assistance System Market Research Report 2019-2025

Advanced Driver assistant System, referred to as “ADAS, is using all kinds of sensors installed on the car, in the first place to collect the car inside and outside environment data, static and dynamic object recognition, detecting and tracking techniques such as processing, so that they can make the Driver in the fastest time to detect the possibility of danger, in order to attract attention and improve the safety of active safety technology.

Advanced driving assistance systems have been on the rise in many countries for a long time, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and other countries. Demand for advanced driving assistance systems, which have multiple combinations and functions, is growing at a roughly consistent rate in the global market.

In 2019, the market size of Advanced Driving Assistance System is 6937 million US$ and it will reach 54970 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Advanced Driving Assistance System.

This report studies the global market size of Advanced Driving Assistance System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Advanced Driving Assistance System production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Continental

Delphi

Bosch

AISIN SEIKI

AUTOLIV

Denso

Valeo

Magna International

TRW Automotive Holdings

HELLA

Ficosa International

Mobileye NV

Mando Corporation

Texas Instruments

Hitachi

Market Segment by Product Type

Blind Spot Detection

Driver Fatigue Detection

Automatic Emergency Braking

Foward Collision Warning

Automatic Stopping

Auto-adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Others

All types of protection systems are basically the same load.

All types of protection systems require roughly the same amount of growth.

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The proportion of passenger vehicles is 7 times that of commercial vehicles.

Both types of cars grow at roughly the same rate.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Advanced Driving Assistance System status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Advanced Driving Assistance System manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Driving Assistance System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

