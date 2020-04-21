In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A natural gas vehicle (NGV) is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas vehicles should not be confused with vehicles powered by LPG (mainly propane), which is a fuel with a fundamentally different composition.

Natural gas vehicles play an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand has driven production of natural gas vehicles.The main sales markets are located in the asia-pacific region dominated by China and South America.After sweeping the asia-pacific region, South America, North America and Europe also have a strong procurement market.Asia-pacific is the region with the largest consumption of natural gas vehicles, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) is 6582.1 million US$ and it will reach 11300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV).

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Maruti Suzuki

Volkswagen

Fiat

Honda

General Motors

Renault

Hyundai

Ford

Iran Khodro

Volvo Group

PSA

C&C Truck

Market Segment by Product Type

CNG Vehicle

LNG Vehicle

In the global market of natural gas vehicles, CNG cars and LNG cars are the main commodities, among which CNH cars account for nearly 80% of the global market share in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

In the global market, natural gas vehicles are mainly used in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, among which passenger vehicles account for nearly 90% of the market share in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

