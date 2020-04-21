Peony Extract Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

“

The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.

The global Peony Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peony Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Peony Love

Ruipu mudan

Henan Xiangyue

Weizhen Guose Agriculture

Gansu Wanlinxiqi

Anhui Chinature

Klorane

Martin Bauer Group

Naolys

Active Organics

Naturex

Aunutra

Nelsons Natural World

Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

Pioneer Herb

Xi’an Shenyuan

Novoherb

King-Stone

Nutra Green

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

”