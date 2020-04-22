Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2019-2025

“

Atherosclerosis is a disease in which the inside of an artery narrows due to the build up of plaque.

The identification of new drug targets for atherosclerosis will be one of the critical atherosclerosis therapeutics market trends driving the growth of the market. Although statins are regarded as the first line of treatment for decreasing LDL levels in the body, it exhibits secondary effects, such as hepatic enzyme elevation or muscular pain in some patients. Moreover, statins do not decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases completely and is not recommended for patients having diabetes. This has encouraged researchers to focus on the evaluation of new drug targets, including triglyceride-rich particle metabolism regulators, proteins involved in glycoprotein recognition and clearance, and inflammatory pathways that affect efferocytosis. For instance, new proatherosclerotic pathways, such as lipoprotein A (LPA) and PCSK9 can significantly minimize the risk of atherosclerosis. PCSK9 inhibitors exhibit high therapeutic efficacy in reducing atherogenesis and do not increase the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Although more clinical trials are required for their use among atherosclerosis patients, continuous R&D in this field will positively impact the growth of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market.

In 2018, the global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key p

layers. The study objectives are to present the Atherosclerosis Therapeutics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Molecules

Biologics

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Research Institute

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atherosclerosis Therapeutics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Customization of the report –

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

”