Automotive Intelligent Glass Market Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast 2019 – 2025

The report analysis the leading players of the global Automotive Intelligent Glass market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive Intelligent Glass market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Intelligent Glass market.

The demand for windshields with advanced features has increased with the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as lane keep assist (LKA), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and other collision avoidance systems in vehicles.

This has encouraged OEMs to integrate advanced technologies, such as HUD and ADAS in windshields. Advancements in self-healing glass technology and the development of ultra-small sensors and electronic components will further boost the integration of advanced technologies in windshields. The continuously advancing automotive electronics and the development of advanced software solutions will fuel the adoption of automotive intelligent technologies, such as intelligent glass, and drive the growth of the market throughout the next five years.

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Intelligent Glass.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Intelligent Glass market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Intelligent Glass production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Intelligent Glass in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AGC Inc., Continental AG, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AGC Inc.

Continental AG

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

…

Automotive Intelligent Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Heated Glass

Dimmable Glass

Others

Automotive Intelligent Glass Breakdown Data by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Others

Automotive Intelligent Glass Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Automotive Intelligent Glass Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Intelligent Glass status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Intelligent Glass manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Intelligent Glass :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Intelligent Glass market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

