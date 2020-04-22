Global 2 Loop FIBC Bags Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global 2 Loop FIBC Bags market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2 Loop FIBC Bags market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2 loop FIBC bags are industrial bags with two handles mostly used for packaging agricultural products such as grains, salts, seeds etc. and industrials products such as cement, sand, clays etc. 2 loop FIBC bags are also known as 2 loop jumbo bags.

2 loop FIBC bags are made of woven polypropylene and have a capacity of around 500 to 1500 kg weights. 2 loop FIBC bags provide double point of lift making it safe to carry around with a fork lift. 2 loop FIBC bags consists of an outer bag with double integral lifting loop configuration. 2 loop FIBC bags are available in coated or uncoated fabrics as per the end users requirements. Bag liners are inserted in the 2 loop FIBC bags in order to provide additional moisture protection depending upon the product stored in the bag. 2 loop FIBC bags have superior cost-to-weight ratio when compared to a 4 loop FIBC bag as the 2 loop FIBC bag enables transportation of 1000 kg products with 0.5 kg less plastic packaging weight.

Global 2 Loop FIBC Bags market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2 Loop FIBC Bags.

This report researches the worldwide 2 Loop FIBC Bags market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global 2 Loop FIBC Bags breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Greif

Chuangda Group

Rockleigh Industries

Propex Operating Company, LLC.

Agriculture Bag, Co & CHK Manufacturing, Inc.

Delta Big Bag

LARE FIBC LLC.

Rosenflex (UK) Ltd.

2 Loop FIBC Bags Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 5 oz

6 oz to 12 oz

13 oz to 20 oz

Above 20 oz

2 Loop FIBC Bags Breakdown Data by Application

Perfumes

Essential Oils

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Other Liquids

2 Loop FIBC Bags Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

2 Loop FIBC Bags Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 2 Loop FIBC Bags capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 2 Loop FIBC Bags manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2 Loop FIBC Bags :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

