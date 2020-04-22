Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Report, Forecast to 2025
Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Automotive microcontrollers are integrated chips, which enable control over the automobile functioning. Compact microcontrollers comprising least component designs are integrated into automobiles for performing activities that need functionalities such as monitoring and controlling.
Growing electrification of drivetrain by Tier I suppliers and OEMs is considered to significantly propel adoption of microcontrollers in automobiles in the upcoming years. Governments across the globe have introduced stringent automotive security and safety norms concerning environmental impacts of production processes and materials used for automotive microcontrollers. With increasing modernization of vehicles, demand for microcontrollers is gaining an upsurge, particularly in applications such as airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, continuous evolution has been witnessed in the automated electronic control technologies for electronic power steering system, electric control suspension and ADAS. A key trend currently being observed in the global market for automotive microcontrollers is production of vehicles equipped with advanced technologies that have optimized weight to cost ratio.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Toshiba
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
Analog Devices
Cypress Semiconductors
Maxim Integrated
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Rohm Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
Microchip Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
8-Bit Microcontrollers
16-Bit Microcontrollers
32-Bit Microcontrollers
Segment by Application
BEV
HEV
PHEV
FCEV
